Jazz-ing up lunchboxes with JAZZ Snackers™

A fun-sized, sweet and tangy apple is set to take lunch boxes by storm when JAZZ™ Snackers is launched into the Asian market this season.

JAZZ™ Snackers is the little sister of the premium, kiwi-bred variety JAZZ™, an award-winning apple from T&G Global – the largest exporter of apples in New Zealand and one of the largest growers in the country.

JAZZ™ apples have become an international sensation since they were launched in 2002. Today, they are grown in 14 countries and sold in around 60 countries.

“Mother Nature has thrown us a little sweetener this season – some smaller apples for small hands,” says Brenda Galbraith, Senior Marketing Services Manager. “These little beauties are going to turn lunchtime into JAZZ time.”

JAZZ™ Snackers are portable, juicy, sweet and crunchy, and they don’t bruise easily so they’re perfect for lunchboxes or loose in a backpack. They’re also perfect for Mum’s on-the-run, an enjoyable snack that fits into a handbag.

The launch of JAZZ™ Snackers into Vietnam, Thailand and China coincides with celebrations in China for Children’s Day on June 1 – a day of fun and celebration that puts kids centre stage.

An integrated promotional campaign will support the launch including an Active Kids challenge where there will be giveaways with purchase and fun activities in store.

“Apple lovers have really embraced JAZZ™ apples since they were introduced to Asian consumers,” says Brenda, “Today, China, Vietnam and Thailand are our fastest growing markets for the brand and we will continue to focus on these emerging markets in future.”

JAZZ Snackers™ will be sold in a fun, convenient sized bag featuring the cute JAZZ™ characters.